The must-have jewellery for your bank holiday wishlist

Whether you're planning a city staycation or a long weekend in the country, this season’s most popular trends already promise an exciting jewellery line-up for the upcoming bank holiday, with everything from chic beach-inspired shells to classic pieces for everyday wear. But what are the hottest finds you need in your jewellery box this bank holiday?

Clovers: The lucky charm everyone is wearing

"Clovers continue to dominate this season and it's no surprise that affordable options have become popular among those seeking a luxe look for less. Worn by both Love Islanders and England's WAGs – including Ellie Alderson, Dani Dyer and Olivia Naylor – these 'lucky' accessories have garnered significant attention.

"We've witnessed a surge in demand for our clover bracelets, earrings and necklaces which has led to them quickly becoming our most sought-after product this season. Made from sterling silver or 9ct gold, these pieces have timeless appeal that will transcend seasons and they’re available at an affordable price point too, so it’s no wonder they’ve become a jewellery essential.

9ct Yellow Gold Mother of Pearl Single Clover Necklace

Teardrops: Elegant and timeless

“Teardrop earrings have become a firm favourite this summer, adorning everyone from Kylie Jenner to the royals. Their timeless look makes them a versatile option for everyday wear and a must-have jewellery box staple. According to Google search data, searches for teardrop earrings have surged by 40% over the past 12 months, reflecting their widespread appeal. For those looking to make a statement, simply slick back your hair, slip into your favourite dress, and let these earrings do the talking.

Bows: The YTK trend we’re loving

“2023 saw bows taking centre stage across TikTok and the red-carpet alike – and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Silver and Rose Gold Plated Twist Anklet

“Whether they’re worn as a charming, understated set of stud earrings, a statement necklace – or both – bow designs are the perfect addition to 9-5 office attire and summer outfits.

Anklets: The summer staple you need

“Anklets are making a comeback this summer, with a notable rise in the trend to dress-up those go-to summer sandals or add sparkle to a more casual look – and if it’s good enough for J.Lo then it’s good enough for us. It’s a classic piece for a reason, particularly for those whose style sits within the sphere of ‘quiet luxury’. Versatile in every way, anklets can be as loud or subtle as you like – and are looking to be one of the hottest trends this season.

Shells: Seaside elegance for summer occasions

9ct Yellow Gold Shell Locket Pendant

“For beach-lovers at heart, the growing popularity of seashell-themed jewellery is the perfect accompaniment to summer outfits – and a must-have addition to your holiday packing list.

“Seashell jewellery has been a standout favourite, with Google search data showing a 56% rise in searches for ‘shell jewellery’ in the last year. These pieces look just as good on the beach as they do at a sunset dinner, perfectly complementing beachwear and elegant ensembles alike.

“This fan-favourite doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon, so if you’re looking for a fun statement piece, grab it while you can!”

See below for Lorna’s top picks for the unmissable jewellery trends this season:

Embrace elegance with this Silver Mother of Pearl Clover Bracelet, one of Beaverbrooks’ bestselling pieces. Adorned with delicate details of mother of pearl and cubic zirconia, elevate your ensemble with this symbol of unique beauty and luxurious charm.

Radiating a chic, modern style, this necklace has become a highly sought-after item as an alternative to a designer piece. It is finished with lustrous mother of pearl detailing, for lovers of sophistication.

The ultimate day-to-night accessory, these Yellow Gold Plated Silver Teardrop Stud Earrings provide the perfect balance between elegance and contemporary style. Also available in sterling silver, they offer versatility to suit any occasion.

It’s the year of the bow and these studs are perfect for any occasion, effortlessly combining a dainty aesthetic with eye-catching crystal detailing.

£50 from Beaverbrooks

What’s a summer holiday without the perfect statement anklet? Showcase on-trend style with this silver and rose gold plated twist anklet, featuring sparkle-cut beads for a glittering finish and a modern look.

For beach-lovers, this 9ct Yellow Gold Shell Locket Pendant will add a touch of nautical charm and luxury to any summer soirée.