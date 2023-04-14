For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
39 minutes ago Civil servants to hold fresh strikes after ‘insulting’ pay offer
1 hour ago Woman arrested after newborn baby found dead in waste centre
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Jack Teixeira to appear in court over Pentagon secret document leaks
5 hours ago Environment Agency workers launch weekend of strikes in pay row

The NationalWorld Friday Quiz: test your knowledge on the past week

How many of these questions can you get right?

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago
Mary Quant (top left), President Joe Biden (top right), Ryan Reynolds (bottom left), and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (bottom right), have all been in the news between 10 and 14 April 2023.Mary Quant (top left), President Joe Biden (top right), Ryan Reynolds (bottom left), and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (bottom right), have all been in the news between 10 and 14 April 2023.
Mary Quant (top left), President Joe Biden (top right), Ryan Reynolds (bottom left), and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (bottom right), have all been in the news between 10 and 14 April 2023.

As another week comes to an end, test your knowledge of what’s been happening in the news this week. Below, you’ll find 10 trivia questions, which are all based on events which have happened between 10 and 14 April.

There’s questions from a range of subject areas, from politics to sports and entertainment to health, so the quiz has been designed to see how close attention you have been paying. You will, of course, find all the answers right here on the NationalWorld website, but try to answer them yourself before looking up the answers.

Share with your friends and family too and see who gets the best score. You can also share your scores with us on social media. Search NationalWorld on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Loading....

Related topics:Quizzes