The Prince of Wales has visited his wife in hospital after abdominal surgery

Prince William has visited his wife, the Princess of Wales at The London Clinic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prince of Wales was seen leaving The London Clinic after visiting his wife, the Princess of Wales. Catherine, Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales left the private clinc at around 12.35pm today.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is not expected to undertake any royal duties until after Easter and the Prince of Wales is also set to postpone all his engagements while she remains in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until Easter."

The statement went on to say that "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Paalce will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement