The top 10 most popular skincare brands in the UK
A new study reveals that CeraVe is the most searched skincare brand in the UK.
The study, conducted by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, used Google Keyword Planner data on average monthly searches for over 50 well-known and popular brands of skincare. These were then cross-referenced with a series of keywords regarding products such as “cream” and “serum” to find out which ones are the most searched by Britons.
CeraVe ranks first with 136,992 average monthly searches throughout the UK, more than double the searches than the brand in second place. The top search for the brand and in the country was for ‘CeraVe cleanser’, which got over 43,633 searches, while ‘CeraVe moisturising cream’ is the second most popular, with 39,217 average monthly searches.
Byoma, the only British brand in the top 10, is second with 60,151 average monthly searches. “Byoma skincare” is the third most searched term in the country with 36,800 average searches, while “Byoma moisturiser” is the tenth most searched keyword with 9,125 average monthly searches.
Drunk Elephant comes in third with 37,354 monthly searches. The brand’s moisturiser is the most searched by Britons, as “Drunk Elephant moisturiser” has 14,450 average searches and is the fifth most searched keyword in the country.
Further down on the list, Aveeno is fourth, with 32,963 average monthly searches. “Aveeno cream” is the fourth most searched keyword in the country, with 17,617 monthly searches.
Cetaphil closes the top five with 30,732 average monthly searches.
La Roche-Posay, The Ordinary, L’Oreal, Estée Lauder and Olay occupy positions six to ten.
|
Top 10 most popular skincare brands in the UK
|
Rank
|
Brand
|
Average monthly searches
|
1
|
CeraVe
|
136,992
|
2
|
Byoma
|
60,151
|
3
|
Drunk Elephant
|
37,354
|
4
|
Aveeno
|
32,963
|
5
|
Cetaphil
|
30,732
|
6
|
La Roche-Posay
|
28,691
|
7
|
The Ordinary
|
23,809
|
8
|
L’Oreal
|
22,190
|
9
|
Estée Lauder
|
18,758
|
10
|
Olay
|
16,504
A spokesperson for Fresha commented on the findings: “In recent years, thanks to social media influence and increased awareness of skin health, skincare has evolved from a niche interest to a mainstream obsession, transcending age, gender, and cultural boundaries.
“This data reveals how much of a trend this has become in the UK, with historical brands such as Aveeno, Cetaphil and Estéè Lauder, as well as newer brands like Byoma and The Ordinary appearing in the top 10.”
