The UK areas with the biggest increase in wages

New research has revealed the UK areas with the biggest wage increases, with Lichfield coming out on top.

The study by QRFY analysed the latest release from the Office for National Statistics, which showed hourly wage data for every local authority in the United Kingdom, including overtime, and compared the changes in wages between 2022 and 2023.

It found that the Staffordshire area of Lichfield saw the most significant increase in wages. Lichfield’s hourly pay, on average, was £14.97 in 2022, which has now increased to £19.07 in 2023, a 27.39% increase.

The South Staffordshire area comes in second place. It had an average hourly wage of £14.84 in 2022, which has increased by 24.39% and now sits at £18.46 in 2023.

The Eastbourne area, located in East Sussex, takes third place. In 2023, the area's average hourly pay was £ 20.58, which increased by 22.72% from 2022’s value of £16.77.

The Hertfordshire area of Watford comes in fourth place. In 2022, the area had an average hourly pay of £18.85; as of 2023, is now £23.10, a 22.55% increase.

Rounding out the top five is Kingston upon Thames. The south-west London area had an average hourly pay of £20.69 in 2022, which has increased by 20.54% in 2023 to £24.94.

1 Lichfield

2022 hourly pay (gross)

2023 hourly pay (gross) £19.07

Percentage change 27.39%

2 South Staffordshire

2022 hourly pay (gross) £14.84

2023 hourly pay (gross) £18.46

Percentage change 24.39%

3 Eastbourne

2022 hourly pay (gross) £16.77

2023 hourly pay (gross) £20.58

Percentage change 22.72%

4 Watford

2022 hourly pay (gross) £18.85

2023 hourly pay (gross) £23.10

Percentage change 22.55%

5 Kingston upon Thames

2022 hourly pay (gross) £20.69

2023 hourly pay (gross) £24.94

Percentage change 20.54%

6 Fareham

2022 hourly pay (gross) £17.75

2023 hourly pay (gross) £21.09

Percentage change 18.82%

7 Wandsworth

2022 hourly pay (gross) £19.87

2023 hourly pay (gross) £23.43

Percentage change 17.92%

8 Coventry

2022 hourly pay (gross) £19.29

2023 hourly pay (gross) £22.69

Percentage change 17.63%

9 West Devon

2022 hourly pay (gross) £14.87

2023 hourly pay (gross) £17.48

Percentage change 17.55%

10 Havering

2022 hourly pay (gross) £20.02

2023 hourly pay (gross) £23.51

Percentage change 17.43%

