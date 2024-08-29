The unexpected health benefits of playing video games, according to experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video games are often panned by the media for encouraging unsociable and unhealthy behaviours, such as sleep deprivation and a lack of physical activity. However, over the past few years, video games have been linked to various health benefits, changing the way we think about gaming.

How gaming affects our daily lives has become a popular talking point on social media, with an increasing number of people discussing how gaming can positively impact both our mental and physical health. To bring awareness to the topic, gaming experts at The Game Room have created a guide on the hidden health benefits of playing video games.

Encourages physical activity

In recent years, there has been a rise in video games that promote physical activity. The 2016 craze of Pokémon Go was hugely successful in encouraging people to get outdoors and get their steps in for the day. The game’s concept of hunting for Pokémon on the go motivated people to explore their local areas and spend time in the sunshine, which is incredibly positive for both mental and physical health.

A man and child playing video games together.

Wii Fit is another popular game that encourages users to exercise while completing enjoyable and entertaining tasks. More recently, Nintendo released Ring Fit Adventure, a physical role-playing game in which gamers complete action-packed missions by exercising. The game comes with leg strap controllers that track your progress and strength during the workout, boosting your cardiovascular health while burning calories.

Fitness Boxing is another active game that encourages gamers to follow along with on-screen boxing tutorials. Throughout the game, you are awarded points based on your performance and can keep track of your virtual fitness age. Games that entail physical activity are hugely beneficial for both your mental and physical health, especially since they provide powerful motivation to get your daily dose of exercise.

Promotes social interaction

Online games, such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, actively encourage gamers to play with friends, often in a team environment. This provides gamers with a social environment while promoting essential team-building skills.

Gaming is often regarded as quite an isolating pastime but can be an incredibly social atmosphere. Spending time with friends, whether it be via a virtual or in-person gaming session, is proven to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, making online gaming a hugely beneficial pastime for mental health.

Improves hand-eye coordination

Many action games require quick reactions, which can positively impact physical health. Games like The Last of Us and Resident Evil require users to respond to situations quickly without time for deliberation. These situations mean that gamers can react to events without thinking or trying to find which button to press, which hugely improves hand-eye coordination.

Quick reflexes are essential in everyday life, especially sports. It’s also shown that people who have quick reflexes have more confidence and control while driving, making improved hand-eye coordination another perk of gaming.

Reduces symptoms of stress

Many people are drawn to video games as they allow you to briefly escape from the stress of everyday life. Some gamers may be particularly drawn to action-packed games, like GTA, to let off some steam after a hectic day at work, while others are more drawn to comforting games, like Animal Crossing, to unwind and re-set after a busy day.

In a 2021 study published by Trends in Psychology, it was proven that gaming is a hugely efficient stress reliever, but the physical benefits of this are rarely discussed. Reduced stress levels can lower your blood levels, improving cardiovascular health. Participating in stress-relieving activities, like gaming, can also prevent the occurrence of headaches and can lower the risk of insomnia, as well as other sleep disorders.

Because of this, adding an hour’s gaming into your daily routine can be hugely rewarding for a better night’s sleep and an overall mood boost.

Provides mentally stimulating entertainment

Gaming is often blamed for discouraging mental stimulation, but many games involve complex missions requiring attention to detail. Games such as Portal 2 and Uncharted involve plenty of problem-solving tasks that encourage analytical thinking.

These problem-solving missions are a significant reason gamers become so immersed in their games, which can improve focus levels. Being able to concentrate on a task without getting distracted is incredibly beneficial for boosting productivity and allowing you to finish everyday tasks at a quicker pace.

As opposed to endlessly scrolling on social media, gaming encourages active mental stimulation and critical thinking skills, making it a beneficial pastime.

Can have a positive impact on mental health

Taking time out of your day to focus on doing something you enjoy is a fundamental way to look after your mental health. It has been widely suggested that gaming can relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety, giving your brain a well-needed breather from the stress of everyday life.

An hour of gaming is a fantastic way to unwind and relax after a busy day, particularly since video games are known for their escapist characteristics. Participating in activities you enjoy is essential for taking care of yourself during the pressures of daily life, which is why gaming is so beneficial for mental health.

Daniel von der Linden, a spokesperson for The Game Room, said: “Gaming can often get a bad reputation in the media, which is why it’s significant to be aware of both the physical and mental health benefits associated with the pastime. Playing video games is an incredible stress reliever and can be a much-needed mood boost, especially when playing online with friends.

“However, it’s important to state that gaming should always be enjoyed in moderation to prevent negative impacts on your daily life. Set timers when you’re playing to ensure that you don’t lose track of time and never distance yourself from friends and family for the sake of an extra few hours of gaming”.