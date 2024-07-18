This major kitchen brand is banning Airfryers tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Philips - the Inventor of the Airfryer - is sparing the nation from Airfryer overload - by staging the first ever No Airfry-day - this FRIDAY July 19

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no denying it. The nation is obsessed with Airfryers.

They dominate our social media feeds - with 1.7million #airfryer posts on Instagram alone and over half a million on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s no different in real-life with endless Airfryer chat challenging the weather as the nation’s favourite topic of conversation.

Philips' 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

As the Inventor of the Airfryer, at Philips we feel responsible for this state of affairs - after all, without us there wouldn’t be any.

So - to make amends - we’re introducing the first ever No Airfry-day on Friday July 19.

Its aim is to spare the nation any Airfryer content whatsoever for 24 blissful hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Philips we will lead the way with a complete social media blackout.

And we’re challenging our competitors to follow suit and make this an industry-wide initiative.

Sara Vaum, Senior Product Manager at Philips said: “As the Inventor of the Airfryer back in 2010, Philips has nearly 15 years of unrivalled expertise in helping families make healthy, balanced and tasty meals at home with the minimum of fuss.

“This game-changing innovation has taken over our lives to an extent no one could ever have predicted, dominating our social media feeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we think Britain deserves a break. So, that’s why we’re establishing the first ever No Airfry-day on July 19 - and calling on our competitors to join us to give the nation 24 hours of respite from talking about it in social media.

“We’re not saying don’t use your airfryer on July 19 - but maybe just hold off posting pictures of your dinner on Facebook or in the WhatsApp group chat...just for one day.”

A third of British households now own an Airfryer, with the ONS reporting a 30% increase in Airfryer sales between 2021 and 2022.

Philips was the pioneer in this £1bn global industry1, introducing the first Airfryer in 2010 in a bid to offer families an easy-to-use appliance that provided a healthier alternative to frying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it wasn’t until 2018, and lockdown, that the popularity of Airfryers really exploded.

And it shows no sign of slowing down - with 22 per cent of UK households saying they plan to buy one this year, with the market expected to grow by nearly nine per cent.

Philips’ latest Airfryer innovation is its 3000 Series Dual Basket which retails for £179.99 and is available from John Lewis and Currys.

Sleek and stylish, the 3000 Series boasts both a six and three-litre basket, and benefits from Philips’ unique and innovative patented RapidAir technology, that ensures delicious, crispy, tender and evenly cooked food every time.