Rangers FC has paid tribute to one of their fans who died in Lisbon. Thomas McAllister attended an away game in Lisbon for a UEFA Europa League last-16 clash with Benfica on Thursday night (March 7), however the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

In a statement, the club said: "It is with profound sadness Rangers FC has been made aware supporter Thomas McAllister has passed away in Lisbon following last night’s UEFA Europa League tie with Benfica. The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with Thomas’ family and friends, and we will remain in constant contact with both the Portuguese and British authorities over this tragic incident."

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove commented: “On behalf of the club, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to Thomas’ loved ones, family and his friends. This news has hit everyone at the club extremely hard, as I am sure it will all of our supporters. Nobody should ever go to a football match and not return home. The club stands ready to assist Thomas' family in whichever way we can in the coming days and weeks.”

A Rangers fan has died in Lisbon following the Europa League match against Benfica. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)