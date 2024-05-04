Authorities confirm three bodies are likely to be missing tourists - including two brothers - who disappeared on holiday in Mexico
The bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said.
While there has not yet been confirmation based on forensic examination, physical characteristics – including hair – means there is a high likelihood that the bodies are those of the three tourists, local TV network Milenio reported, citing chief state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez.
“It is presumed that (the bodies) are the ones being investigated,” according to an official. “A fourth body was located. It is not related to the three foreigners. The fourth body had been there for a long time,” the official added.
The bodies were discovered during the search for the missing men. It also announced that three people who were being questioned in the case of the missing men had been arrested and charged.
“Three bodies were found south of the city of Ensenada, and they were recovered in coordination with other authorities during a specialised operation because they were found in a zone of difficult access,” the office said in a statement. “This was done as part of the search for two Australians and one American reported missing.”
The men - identified by family members as brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad - went missing on Saturday. They did not show up at their planned accommodations over the weekend. The US State Department said: “We are aware of those reports (of bodies) and are closely monitoring the situation. At this time, we have no further comment.”
