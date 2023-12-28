Yorkshire crash: Three men killed after 4x4 goes into River Esk on North York Moors
Three men have been killed after a 4x4 ended up in a Yorkshire river
Three men have died after a 4x4 vehicle was recovered from the River Esk near Glaisdale on the North York Moors, North Yorkshire Police said.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to a 4x4 vehicle at 11.48am on Thursday.
A police statement said: “The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm. Sadly, the three men inside have died. Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment. Next of kin are currently being informed about the tragic incident and specialist support is being provided by the police.”
