Tissa Fontaneda names Anna Cleveland as face of brand

Tissa Fontaneda has proudly unveiled top model Anna Cleveland as the face of Autumn/Winter 2024.

Debuting an internationally recognised model for the first time since the brand's inception, Anna first met namesake founder and creative director, Tissa Fontaneda, in summer 2023 and built a beautiful relationship.

Right after the openings of the TISSA FONTANEDA flagship stores in London and Madrid, the partnership between Tissa and Anna celebrates a momentum of exciting expansion for the maison.

Tissa said: "I am proud to have Anna Cleveland as our ambassador, a woman whose beautiful soul and uncommon beauty have captivated me since we first met.’’

The latest collection from Fontaneda is inspired by the iconic film Cabaret.

Tissa added: "Since I was a young girl, I have had a passion for movies. Movies may transport us into different worlds, influence our senses, and sometimes make us fall in love with the characters—the way they act, smile, and dress. Bob Fosse’s 'Cabaret' fascinated me since the first time I saw it. The two female protagonists, Liza Minnelli and Marisa Berenson, live in completely different worlds, united only by their personal drama amidst the onset of World War II in Germany."

The AW24 collection pays homage to this cinematic masterpiece, brilliantly opposing the sophisticated elegance of Natalia Landauer (Marisa Berenson) with the dark, erotic glamour of Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli), the star of the Kit Kat Club. This collection captures the essence of both women's contrasting worlds and their intertwined personal and political realities.

Tissa said: ‘’No one embodies these two women better than Anna, thanks to her natural elegance and artistic versatility."

It is a full circle moment: Tissa’s career started at Daniel Swarovski in Paris, and today, the AW24 collection features pieces embellished with Swarovski’s finest crystals, adorning the handbags as well as key ready-to-wear garments in the recently expanded category for the brand, such as the “Cabaret” Bolero Vest, the hero piece, imagined to be worn for an elegant night out or the red carpet. This is symbolic to Fontaneda, who recalls her very first steps in the luxury industry, where she started to learn the intricacies of craftsmanship and the importance of impeccable quality.

This season's collection aims to highlight the iconic bags within a look that is not only effortlessly stylish but also immediately recognizable. Cleveland was chosen to model and fiercely heighten key ready-to-wear pieces, including outerwear such as blazers and coats, and separates like shirts, trousers and skirts made from the ultra-soft "Bubble" wool. Available in a palette of black, blue jean and orange, these versatile items are designed to be mixed and matched and incorporated into one’s existing wardrobe, to achieve the ultimate timeless elegance and modern versatility.

The AW24 handbag novelties include:

● Victoria and Giselle: with a new horn closure, available in the iconic bubble leather and patent leather.

● Mirage: an evolution from the existing ‘Celebrity’, with a new horn closure similar to Victoria and Giselle.

● Brigitte and Jamel: new designs for the everyday in nappa bubbles leather

● KitKat Club and Sally: patchwork combinations in a colour palette inspired by the "Cabaret" movie. ● Estelle and Cabaret: tapping into evening accessories, new for the brand, these styles are both embellished with Swarovski crystals all over.

"Our goal is to establish Tissa Fontaneda as a brand that, along with beautiful handbags, offers a small, very wearable, timeless, and exquisitely tailored RTW collection, exclusively available in our stores” concludes Tissa.

The first campaign featuring Anna Cleveland unveils this summer and is poised to captivate fashion enthusiasts and further solidify Tissa Fontaneda's status as a leading name in the realm of ultra luxury fashion.