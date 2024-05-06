Tongue-tied Britons use AI to write well wishes

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that can be used for good or ill (Picture: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images)

Tongue-tied Britons have taken to using artificial intelligence (AI) to send well wishes online.

Collection Pot, a website which allows people to raise money for special occasions, has launched a new AI tool to help customers who get stuck when writing heartfelt messages. It was inspired to create the prompts after a blog post titled “Unique Farewell Messages to a Colleague Leaving the Company” had become the site’s most visited UK page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the tool launched last month, more than 10,000 Britons have used the AI to help pen special messages - talk about a stiff upper lip. It’s designed to provide users with message suggestions tailored to a special occasions.

Michael Smith, chief marketing officer at Collection Pot, said: “It makes sense that people feel the pressure when it comes to leaving a message, especially us Brits, who aren’t known for our way with words. We've all been there, sweating about what to write and reaching for Google’s help! Our goal with this new tool is to remove the stress without making things feel impersonal." The Collection Pot AI tool joins a trend of chatbots gaining mass popularity. More than half of young people in the UK admitted using AI to help with schoolwork, emails or their job, Nominet’s latest annual Digital Youth Index found.

The study showed that 53% of those asked said they had used an AI chatbot and were curious about how they could use them in their lives, while 54% said they were concerned about the impact AI could have on jobs in the future.

Nominet chief executive, Paul Fletcher, said: “While society at large grapples with artificial intelligence at all levels, it’s encouraging to see young people embracing technology so quickly and using it in their daily lives.