These are some of the most popular mugshots that have gone down in history apart from Donald Trump’s

The historic mugshot of former US President Donald Trump, who surrendered in Georgia on Thursday (August) 24 amid his election fraud case , has sparked a renewed interest in the mugshots of other public figures who have faced criminal charges in the past.

Trump has found himself in legal trouble for the fourth time in five months, though this arrest marked the debut of his police booking photo. The celebrity-turned-politician also reappeared on X (formerly Twitter) since January 2021 after the ban on his account was lifted by posting the striking mugshot.

But which prominent figures have had their mugshots taken? According to reports, Trump’s booking photo now joins those of other high-profile individuals - from singers, actors to politicians - who all faced arrest for various criminal offences.

One of the most notable mugshots ever taken was of a Mean Girls’ star, Lindsay Lohan, who was arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, drug possession, and theft among others.

Top 10 historic mugshots ever taken before Donald Trump

Martin Luther King Jr - The civil rights leader was arrested 29 times for his nonviolent protests against racial segregation and discrimination. His most famous mugshot was taken in 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama, where he wrote his "Letter from Birmingham Jail".

Lindsay Lohan - The actress and singer has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, drug possession, theft and probation violation. She has at least six mugshots from different states, dating from 2007 to 2013.

Al Capone - The notorious gangster and bootlegger was arrested several times for tax evasion, contempt of court, vagrancy and carrying a concealed weapon. His mugshots were taken in 1931.

Frank Sinatra - The legendary singer and actor was arrested in 1938 in New Jersey for seduction and adultery, charges that were later dismissed. His mugshot reportedly gave Sinatra the “bad boy” reputation that led him to star in over 40 movies, including the popular films “From Here to Eternity,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Paris Hilton (left), Robert Downey Jr, and Lindsay Lohan have had their mugshots taken.

Jane Fonda - The actress was arrested in Cleveland on November 3, 1970, on false charges of drug smuggling. She was returning from an anti-Vietnam War speaking tour in Canada and the police claimed they found pills in her luggage, which turned out to be vitamins. Fonda suspected that the arrest was ordered by the Nixon administration, which was unhappy with her activism. She raised her fist in defiance as she posed for the mugshot, which became a symbol of feminist rebellion and a beauty revolution.

Bill Gates - In 1975, Microsoft founder Bill Gates was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for speeding and driving without a licence when he was 19 years old. He was also suspected of running a stop sign and driving without insurance, but those charges were dropped. He spent the night in jail and was fined $200.

Paris Hilton - Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton’s mugshot is one of the most iconic images of the 2000s. It was taken on June 4, 2007 when she was arrested for violating her probation after a previous DUI conviction. The mugshot shows Hilton smiling confidently, wearing a hoodie, and heavy makeup.

And last, but certainly not least, the first ever mugshot of a former US President. The historic Donald Trump mugshot released after arrest in Georgia last night (August 24 2023)

Malcolm X - Human rights activist Malcolm X was arrested in 1944 for larceny and breaking and entering. Known as Malcolm Little at the time, he was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison, where he became a member of the Nation of Islam and changed his name to Malcolm X. He was paroled in 1952 and rose to become one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement before being assassinated in 1965 by three members of the Nation of Islam in New York.

Robert Downey Jr - This famous American actor who has starred in movies such as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes, is also known for his struggles with drug addiction and his multiple arrests in the 1990s and early 2000s. His mugshot, which shows him with a shaved head and a weary expression, was taken at the California Department of Corrections in September 1999, when he was serving time for a drug conviction.