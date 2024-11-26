A SCOTS tot who has spent his whole life in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) took centre stage as he turned on the hospital’s Christmas lights.

A SCOTS tot who has spent his whole life in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) took centre stage as he turned on the hospital’s Christmas lights.

Baby Gabriel was born with a rare genetic condition that has meant he has spent his whole life so far being treated in hospital. On Sunday (24 NOV) though, Gabriel lit up the hospital – quite literally – as he was put in charge of turning on the Christmas lights to bring in the festive season.

Just 17 months old, Gabriel has remained in the RHCYP since birth, never going to his family home. Gabriel was given just a 50% chance of survival after birth when he was diagnosed with spondyloepimetaphyseal dysplasia whilst in the womb.

The rare genetic condition affects Gabriel’s bones, leaving him with issues related to his spine and ribs, with doctors unsure if the youngster will ever be able to breathe on his own. Gabriel, his parents Teena and Sebastian and Hibs captain Joe Newell turned the hospital's Christmas lights on together, with Gabriel entrusted to hit the big red button to light up the hospital's display, which includes a 20ft Christmas tree.

The Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity, sharing photos of the magical moment, said: “Here's the special moment baby Gabriel and his family brought the sparkle to the children's hospital by switching on the Christmas lights. “A hundred heartfelt thank yous to everyone who came along and helped us to light up the RHCYP for Christmas this afternoon.

“Thank you to The City of Edinburgh Council for our incredible tree, to Hibernian Football Club captain Joe Newell for hosting, to Edinburgh Brass Band and The Edinburgh Singers for their joyful tunes, and to The Eve Foundation for making this all possible.”

“Together with our friends in NHS Lothian , we are determined to make this the biggest and best Christmas season yet at the hospital, with a host of festive delights planned throughout December. “We couldn’t do any of this without your support. If you are able, please spare a little to help make this Christmas one to remember for seriously ill children like Gabriel and their families.”

Story: Newsx/Deadline.