The eclipse is expected to occur at sunset in the UK at 8pm, although cloudy conditions may impede the view for many observers. The best place to watch the event in the British Isles is predicted to be the west coast of Ireland, while Met Éireann expects heavy cloud cover and rain across the majority of the country. Similar weather patterns are expected in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with an obscuration of 10-11 percent. Wales, northern Scotland, and South West England are expected to experience better weather conditions.

The July 2 eclipse of 2019, as seen from northern Chile (Getty/AFP)

However, experts have warned drivers in the UK to remain vigilant during the eclipse, emphasising the hazards of becoming distracted by the celestial show while driving. Graham Conway, managing director of Select Car Leasing, told The Independent the need to avoid direct eye contact with the sun to avoid temporary blindness. He recommended drivers to anticipate abrupt changes in brightness and keep their headlights turned on, while also being aware of other possibly distracted drivers and pedestrians.

How to watch total solar eclipse 2024 in the UK

According to Nasa, you need clear skies to have the full eclipse experience, with a clear view of the Sun and Moon. However, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable with cloud cover.

To see all stages of a total solar eclipse, you must view it from somewhere along the path of totality: the locations on Earth from which the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun.

Observers viewing the eclipse from outside the path of totality may observe a partial eclipse, where the Moon covers most but not all of the Sun. Eclipse glasses are required for the entire duration of the event when viewing from outside the path of totality.