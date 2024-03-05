Tottenham Court Road: Two injured after double-decker bus crashes into pub in central London
Two people were injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a pub in central London. Officers were called at 10.16am on Tuesday to reports of the incident in New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road, the Metropolitan Police said.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called at 10.10am. It added: “Our first paramedic arrived on scene in approximately five minutes. We treated two people. We took one patient to hospital and discharged the other at the scene.”
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was also alerted to the crash. The fire service was called at 10.11am and two fire engines and fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations went to the scene.
