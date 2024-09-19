TOWIE star James Argent croons for care staff
The Only Way is Essex star made a guest appearance at the Kent Care Awards to celebrate the unsung heroes and pioneering innovators within the Kent social care sector.
Taking to the stage James captivated the star-struck audience as he began to croon his signature melodies to the star struck audience of care workers. James brought a touch of showbiz glamour to the evening, enhancing the lively atmosphere while celebrating the tireless efforts of carers across the county. The event featured a wide range of award categories, from frontline care workers to technological innovators, showcasing the depth of talent and dedication within the sector.
Ann Taylor Chair of the Kent Integrated Care Alliance said: “The Kent Care Awards once again placed a spotlight on the incredible people, teams and companies in social care across our region. The success of the event is made possible through the generous support of the event sponsors, whose contributions make sure we can shine a light on these amazing achievements. However we can't forget the amazing performance from James, something we will all remember. ”
The Kent Care Awards are a testament to the importance of community collaboration in recognising and appreciating the value of care work. By supporting this event, the sponsors have helped raise the profile of social care in Kent and Medway and contributed to fostering a culture of excellence within the sector.
