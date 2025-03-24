Harley Sanderson's obsession with power tools began with him raiding his handyman dad's toolbox and whacking nails into planks of wood as soon as he could crawl.

This handy seven-year-old could be the UK's youngest tradesman - as footage shows him wielding power tools including nail guns during home renovation works.

Parents Lizzie and Craig Sanderson then bought the pint-sized tradie a mini toolkit, including a real hammer and screwdriver, when he was just 12 months old.

Harley Sanderson with his toolbox | Kennedy News and Media

Viral footage shows Harley evolve from merely tinkering with the equipment as a tot to helping renovate his family home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, over the past two years. He can even be seen using his own pneumatic drill and nail gun to fit skirting boards, bannisters and decorative panelling.

Photographer Lizzie admits she was 'scared' of Harley handling tools and is still 'terrified' when he uses the nail gun, but she feels reassured 37-year-old hubby Craig supervises him.

The 34-year-old mum-of-three insists she's not heard of a younger 'tradesman' than her son and quipped his skills will 'make him a good husband' in future.

Harley helping with his power tools around the house | Kennedy News and Media

Lizzie, from Rotherham, said: "He got his own tools when he was about one. He's obsessed with them and he wants to go to B&Q all the time.

"At the moment Harley really loves the nail gun, which terrifies me, but what you can see in all the videos is that his dad is behind him 24/7 supervising. Pretty much as soon as he was mobile, he would just always have the little plastic tools with him and then as he could walk, he would have a toolbox.

"When his dad was doing anything, even at a young age, he would steal bits of wood and hammer nails into the wood. We ended up buying him his own real tools, which I was quite put off by at first, but his dad said it was fine and it kind of went from there. He helped tile the bathroom at three years old and then we got a new house about two years ago and he wanted to help out.

"He has done skirting, panelling and the bannisters but he's not a big fan of painting like his dad. At first I was quite scared about him being so young with tools. I've not seen someone as young as him being a tradesman before, it's not something we have ever come across. All I can think is he's going to make a really good husband one day."

Lizzie says Harley idolises his tradesman dad and is currently torn between being a policeman or a builder when grows up. The proud mum says she'd be surprised if her son doesn't go into a 'hands-on' career and she would love to see him running his own business one day.

Harley with his dad Craig Sanderson | Kennedy News and Media

Lizzie said: "We have always said we will be really surprised if he doesn't have a hands-on job building something because it's just shining through from day one that he loves tools. I think a lot of people think we've forced him into this but we haven't, he has led the way and we've then encouraged it. He loves getting involved and making something and is so proud when he does something right. I would love to see him own his own business one day because his dad has his own business."

TikTok compilations of Harley hard at work have racked up more than 200,000 views and 12,000 likes.

One user commented: "Fantastic role model. Well done little man. Keep up the good work."

Another said: "Love this! Teach kids to have a work ethic and they'll go far in life."

A third added: "He'd make a great husband one day, bless him."

A fourth agreed and wrote: "If he gets married one day, his wife will be a very lucky one. Well done."