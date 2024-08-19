Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research from leading talent solutions firm Robert Walters has found that the conventional 40-hour workweek could be falling out of favour, with many professionals believing it no longer marries with modern approaches to productivity and engagement.

Traditional workweek – are its days numbered?

76% of UK professionals state that the current workweek doesn’t suit them

Instead, 51% of professionals think switching to a four-week model could improve productivity considerably

46% of UK companies have noted productivity becoming more of a problem in the past year

28% of UK employers would extend the workweek to boost productivity/performance

However, 82% of professionals would leave if their employer did so

84% predict significant changes ahead for the workweek as they know it

76% of UK professionals state that the current 40-hour workweek doesn’t suit them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With half (51%) stating that switching to a four-day week or just having more overall flexibility (38%) could be the answer to increased productivity and engagement levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research from leading talent solutions firm Robert Walters has found that the conventional 40-hour workweek is falling out of favour, with many professionals believing it no longer marries with modern approaches to productivity and engagement.

Lucy Bisset, Director of Robert Walters North comments: “The conventional 40-hour workweek which has remained largely unchanged for over a century, is now facing an uncertain future. This highlights a growing discontentment that employers must urgently acknowledge and work to rectify.”

Global engagement stagnates

The global rate of employee engagement sits at 23% - with Europe’s rate even less at 13%, and the UK’s rate lower still (10%). High levels of engagement are linked increased productivity, profitability and sales.

In 2023 alone, the UK economy lost just over £32 billion in lost productivity. Source

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further to findings in the Robert Walters poll, 46% of UK companies admitted that productivity has become a notable problem for them in the last year, with this having a direct correlation with company performance / revenue.

Are more or less working days the answer?

23 countries have trailed or took inspiration from the 4-day week pilot so far. Whilst others – notably Greece (since 1st July), have given employers the ability to actually extend their office’s working week to 48 hours or six days to tackle issues with labour productivity.

When asked about the option of a longer workweek, over a quarter (28%) of UK employers stated they’d think about increasing the hours of their existing week if it would boost productivity and business performance – in stark contrast to 82% of professionals, who confirmed they would leave if their employer decided to do so.

Lucy comments: “These past several years have seen numerous changes to the current workweek be tested. Whilst the success of the different approaches may vary, they do call into question the conventional workweek’s ability to keep pace with the demands of today’s workforce.”

Changes forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over four-fifths (84%) of professionals predict significant changes for the 40 hour work week over the next 20 years.

When asked how they think it will change – two-fifths (40%) of professionals stated that increased flexibility will continue to alter it, a further quarter said it will evolve as a result of small incremental changes, whilst just under a fifth (19%) predict a complete overhaul taking place.

Lucy concludes: With economic tensions and the cost of living still high as global labour markets remain in recovery from the pandemic and various ongoing geopolitical conflicts, there is considerable upheaval which will continue having an impact on the way we see our working week.”

“Whilst the conventional, 40-hour workweek is going nowhere, yet – flexibility is something that is not only valued greatly by the majority of professionals but something that is increasingly expected as a given. The key thing for employers to do now is to test out what works best for their employees in a way which means everyone can maximise their week, without missing out on valuable hours of work.”