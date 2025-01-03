Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seven-month-old baby boy has died after a car crashed into a tree on the A1 near Grantham, Lancashire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred shortly after 10.50pm on Thursday, January 2, when a yellow Honda Jazz left the road approximately 500 yards from the Spittlegate junction, collided with a tree, and returned to the carriageway. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We have launched an investigation into a collision on the A1 which has tragically claimed the life of a baby boy." The baby, who was in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital but sadly died just after 5am Friday morning. A woman travelling in the same vehicle also suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound carriageway remains closed as Highways teams carry out investigative work, and police are appealing for information. "We are now investigating the cause of the collision, and while we are keeping an open mind, we are considering whether this was linked to icy conditions on the carriageway in that area," the statement continued.

Motorists who were travelling in the area and have information, dashcam footage of the conditions, or footage of the collision are urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting incident number 382 of January 2.

A seven-month-old baby boy has died after a car crashed into a tree on the A1 near Grantham, Lancashire. | Getty

The tragic crash comes as the UK braces for significant disruption from heavy snow and freezing rain. The Met Office has issued two amber weather warnings covering most of Wales, central England, and northern England, in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday. Forecasters predict treacherous conditions, with up to 30cm of snow and a risk of freezing rain creating hazardous layers of ice.

Jason Kelly, Met Office chief forecaster, warned of "significant accumulations of snow" and potential for "drifting of lying snow" due to strong winds. He added: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures dipping as low as minus 10°C in parts of Scotland on Friday night and freezing conditions spreading across the UK, National Highways advised drivers to prepare a “snow kit” with essentials like blankets, food, and water.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued cold weather health alerts, warning of increased risks to vulnerable populations, including those over 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Further wintry conditions are expected next week, with colder air returning to many parts of the UK after a brief spell of milder weather in southern regions.