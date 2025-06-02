Is the A1 in Northumberland shut? Horses on road lead to closure at Morpeth

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

4 minutes ago

A major A-road has been closed because of horses running on the carriageway.

The A1 was shut both ways at 4am today.

It was closed in Northumberland near Morpeth between the A197 and the B1337. The northbound side has been reopened but the southbound side is still shut.

National Highways traffic officers and police are at the scene.

