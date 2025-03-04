A1 traffic: Nottinghamshire carriageway closed between Upper Morton & Elkesley due to crash

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

4th Mar 2025, 2:43pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A carriageway in Nottinghamshire has been closed following a collision.

National Highways said the A1 is closed in both directions between A57 (Upper Morton) and the B6387 (Elkesley) due to the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene and diversion routes are currently in place.

Related topics:A57

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice