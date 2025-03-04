A1 traffic: Nottinghamshire carriageway closed between Upper Morton & Elkesley due to crash
A carriageway in Nottinghamshire has been closed following a collision.
National Highways said the A1 is closed in both directions between A57 (Upper Morton) and the B6387 (Elkesley) due to the incident.
Nottinghamshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene and diversion routes are currently in place.
