A1 traffic update: Delays of up to 2 hours after multi-vehicle crash near Doncaster
Drivers have been warned of up to two-hour delays following a multi-vehicle crash near Doncaster.
National Highways said all the vehicles involved in the collision on the A1 south between Junction 40 in Darrington and Junction 39 (Doncaster) have been recovered from the scene.
The traffic service said: “All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of up to 2 hours on the approach.”
