A1 traffic update: Delays of up to 2 hours after multi-vehicle crash near Doncaster

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

11th Sep 2024, 11:47am
Drivers have been warned of up to two-hour delays following a multi-vehicle crash near Doncaster.

National Highways said all the vehicles involved in the collision on the A1 south between Junction 40 in Darrington and Junction 39 (Doncaster) have been recovered from the scene.

The traffic service said: “All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of up to 2 hours on the approach.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice