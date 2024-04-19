A12 delays: Road closed near Witham after spillage caused by crash involving two lorries

The A12 in Essex has been closed following a spillage caused by a collision between two lorries
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
A major road has been closed after a spillage caused by a collision between two HGVs in Essex. National Highways said there are delays of up to 30 minutes on the A12 northbound between the B1137 and B1383 near Witham due to the incident.

Essex Police are at the scene. The traffic service said: “There are 30 minute delays in the area. The #A12 northbound between J23 and J24 is now CLOSED near #Witham due to a collision involving 2 HGV's which has resulted in a spillage on the carriageway.

For more information on the diversion routes, go to the National Highways website.

