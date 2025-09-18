A major road has been closed for several hours after what’s been called a ‘serious collision’.

The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between Junction 15 for Margaretting and Junction 16 for Chelmsford.

It happened before 3am and the emergency services are working at the scene. Traffic had been caught in the closure for several hours, and was turned around and released by police at about 4.30am.

The road is still closed and diversions have been set up. The route is:

Exit the A12 at J15 and join the A414 Three Mile Hill road northbound

Continue on the A414 northbound until the A1016 roundabout

Join the A1016 northbound around Chelmsford and continue until the A130 roundabout

Join the A130 White Hart Lane and continue onward to then re-join the A12 northbound at J19 (Boreham Interchange)

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

National Highways said: “Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area.”