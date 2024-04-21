Breaking
A12 Suffolk closed: A-road shut as fuel tanker overturns
A major A-road will be closed for several hours after a fuel tanker overturned
The A12 in Suffolk is closed both ways just south of Ipswich after a fuel tanker overturned this morning.
The road has been shut between Junction 32B for Capel St Mary and the Junction 55 of the A14 at Copdock, and the Copdock roundabout is also closed. Police said it happened at about 4.30am but the closures are expected to last until the afternoon.
National Highways said: “A complex recovery and clean-up operation is ongoing. Traffic is being diverted via local routes.”
