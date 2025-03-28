Stansted Airport traffic: Is the A120 closed? Accident between M11 and airport causes long queues
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision on a major A-road near an airport is causing long queues, says National Highways.
The crash is on the westbound side in Essex.
National Highways said: “All emergency services are in attendance. Please allow extra journey time if you're travelling in the area.”
The AA traffic monitoring service said it was first reported at 5.48am and said delays “are increasing”.
There are now 45-minute delays, says National Highways.
More to follow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.