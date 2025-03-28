Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision on a major A-road near an airport is causing long queues, says National Highways.

The crash is on the westbound side in Essex.

National Highways said: “All emergency services are in attendance. Please allow extra journey time if you're travelling in the area.”

The AA traffic monitoring service said it was first reported at 5.48am and said delays “are increasing”.

There are now 45-minute delays, says National Highways.

More to follow