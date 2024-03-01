Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road in Essex has been closed during the morning rush-hour, with drivers warned of delays.

The A120 eastbound carriageway has been closed between A12 Colchester and A133 Raven's Green to traffic after an oil spillage on the road. The oil spillage occurred following an earlier vehicle fire.

According to National Highways, road users are being diverted locally. There are warnings that delays will impacted drivers heading through the area. The road is expected to be cleared by 10.15am.