A120: delays on main Essex road after oil spillage on carriageway following vehicle fire
A main road in Essex has been closed during the morning rush-hour, with drivers warned of delays.
The A120 eastbound carriageway has been closed between A12 Colchester and A133 Raven's Green to traffic after an oil spillage on the road. The oil spillage occurred following an earlier vehicle fire.
According to National Highways, road users are being diverted locally. There are warnings that delays will impacted drivers heading through the area. The road is expected to be cleared by 10.15am.
National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
