A13 fire today: Drivers warned of heavy traffic near Purfleet after double-decker bus bursts into flames on major road
Videos and pictures show a bus in flames on the side of the A13 eastbound near Purfleet. It is causing heavy traffic on the busy road, with drivers warned.
Pictures shared online show flames coming from the back of the double-decker London bus with a plume of smoke rising above. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Traffic delays are stretching beyond Rainham and nearly reaching Dagenham, according to AA maps. One user wrote on X: “Anyone travelling on the #A13 just before the Wennington exit heading east this morning, just beware of delays due to a bus fire.
“I drove past this on the opposite side and it was certainly well alight. Thankfully the driver got out safely and there were no passengers”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.