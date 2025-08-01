A double-decker bus has burst into flames on a major road.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos and pictures show a bus in flames on the side of the A13 eastbound near Purfleet. It is causing heavy traffic on the busy road, with drivers warned.

Pictures shared online show flames coming from the back of the double-decker London bus with a plume of smoke rising above. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic delays are stretching beyond Rainham and nearly reaching Dagenham, according to AA maps. One user wrote on X: “Anyone travelling on the #A13 just before the Wennington exit heading east this morning, just beware of delays due to a bus fire.

“I drove past this on the opposite side and it was certainly well alight. Thankfully the driver got out safely and there were no passengers”.