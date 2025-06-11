A14 closed crash traffic updates: 'Serious collision' shuts 15 miles of major dual carriageway between Thrapston and Brampton - now reopened
The closure is on the A14, which is shut both ways between Junction 13, at Thrapston in Northamptonshire, to Junction 22 - Brampton in Cambridgeshire. The collision happened at about 2am today.
Emergency services including Cambridgeshire Police were called. National Highways contractors were assisting with traffic management.
Police have tweeted that the road is open again in both directions.
Diversion routes were set up while police investigation work takes place.
Westbound - asked to follow the hollow circle sign
- Exit the A14 westbound at J22 and merge onto the A1 northbound
- Continue on the A1(M) past Alconbury, Sawtry and Stilton towards Peterborough
- At the A1(M) J17 interchange, exit the motorway and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A605 westbound
- Continue on the A605 past Elton, Warmington, Oundle and through Thorpe Waterville to then re-join the A14 at J13 near Thrapston
Eastbound - asked to follow the hollow triangle symbol
- Exit the A14 eastbound at J13 at Thrapston and join the A605
- Continue northbound on the A605 through Thorpe Waterville and past Oundle, Warmington and Elton
- Stay on the A605 Peterborough Road towards the A1(M) J17 interchange
- Join the A1(M) southbound and continue past Stilton, Sawtry and Alconbury to then merge back onto the A14 eastbound at J22
More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000 at any time.
