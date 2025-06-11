A 15-mile stretch of an A-road had to be shut after a serious collision - and is expected to be closed for several hours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is on the A14, which is shut both ways between Junction 13, at Thrapston in Northamptonshire, to Junction 22 - Brampton in Cambridgeshire. The collision happened at about 2am today.

Emergency services including Cambridgeshire Police were called. National Highways contractors were assisting with traffic management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have tweeted that the road is open again in both directions.

Diversion routes were set up while police investigation work takes place.

Westbound - asked to follow the hollow circle sign

Exit the A14 westbound at J22 and merge onto the A1 northbound

Continue on the A1(M) past Alconbury, Sawtry and Stilton towards Peterborough

At the A1(M) J17 interchange, exit the motorway and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A605 westbound

Continue on the A605 past Elton, Warmington, Oundle and through Thorpe Waterville to then re-join the A14 at J13 near Thrapston

Eastbound - asked to follow the hollow triangle symbol

Exit the A14 eastbound at J13 at Thrapston and join the A605

Continue northbound on the A605 through Thorpe Waterville and past Oundle, Warmington and Elton

Stay on the A605 Peterborough Road towards the A1(M) J17 interchange

Join the A1(M) southbound and continue past Stilton, Sawtry and Alconbury to then merge back onto the A14 eastbound at J22

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000 at any time.