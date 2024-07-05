A14 crash: Carriageway closed in Cambridgeshire after lorry hits central reservation barrier

A Cambridgshire carriageway has closed after a crash involving a lorry.

National Highways said one lane remains closed both directions on the A14 between Junction 37 Newmarket and Junction 38 Kennett after the lorry hit the central reservation barrier.

A carriageway in Cambridgeshire has been closed after lorry hit central reservation barrier | National Highways

There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion of four miles on approach. The traffic service said: “Recovery is complete with extensive barrier repairs and debris clean up still ongoing. Delays are increasing on approach.”

