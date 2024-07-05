A14 crash: Carriageway closed in Cambridgeshire after lorry hits central reservation barrier
A Cambridgshire carriageway has closed after a crash involving a lorry.
National Highways said one lane remains closed both directions on the A14 between Junction 37 Newmarket and Junction 38 Kennett after the lorry hit the central reservation barrier.
There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes with congestion of four miles on approach. The traffic service said: “Recovery is complete with extensive barrier repairs and debris clean up still ongoing. Delays are increasing on approach.”
