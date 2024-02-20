A14 delays: traffic held near Cambridge after road flooded due to possible burst water main
Police are on the scene as flooding creates early morning delays near Cambridge
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is being held on a busy road road near Cambridge this morning due to flooding on the carriageway.
The A14 eastbound between junction 37 and junction 38, near Newmarket, has been stopped after the road was submerged. National Highways say that the flooding is suspected to be caused by a burst water main.
Police are in attendance to assist with the situation. Drivers are experiencing delays of ten minutes through the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.