Traffic is being held on a busy road road near Cambridge this morning due to flooding on the carriageway.

The A14 eastbound between junction 37 and junction 38, near Newmarket, has been stopped after the road was submerged. National Highways say that the flooding is suspected to be caused by a burst water main.