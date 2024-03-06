A14 delays: traffic held near Ipswich after collision involving car and overturned lorry
Drivers are being warned of delays near Ipswich after a collision involving a car and a lorry.
The A14 eastbound between Junction 50 Stowmarket and Junction 51 Needham Market is currently closed due to the collision, which has resulted in he lorry involved being overturned. Emergency services are currently in attendance.
Suffolk Police said: "Road users are advised that the A14 is currently closed eastbound before junction 51, near Needham market, following a collision between a van and a HGV. The closure is expected to remain in place for some time."
National Highways advised that it will update when the road has reopened, adding: "Traffic is being held on the #A14 eastbound between J50 #Stowmarket and J51 #NeedhamMarket following a collision involving a car and lorry. The lorry has overturned."
