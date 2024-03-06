Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays near Ipswich after a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The A14 eastbound between Junction 50 Stowmarket and Junction 51 Needham Market is currently closed due to the collision, which has resulted in he lorry involved being overturned. Emergency services are currently in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suffolk Police said: "Road users are advised that the A14 is currently closed eastbound before junction 51, near Needham market, following a collision between a van and a HGV. The closure is expected to remain in place for some time."