A14 near Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire shut due to multi-vehicle crash as emergency services rushed to scene
A major carriageway in Cambridgeshire has been shut after an accident
A major road in Cambridgeshire has been shut following a multi-vehicle collision. National Highways said the A14 is closed westbound between Junction 22 Buckden and Junction 13 Thrapston Interchange due to the crash that took place near Junction 18 in Spaldwick.
The traffic service said Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue have rushed to the scene. Diversion routes are currently in place, it added.
