By Tom Morton

4th Nov 2024, 6:46am
A major cross-country A-road was closed after a collision this morning but has been reopened.

The A14 in Northamptonshire was shut westbound between Junction 13 at Thrapston and Junction 10 at Kettering. Northamptonshire Police are investigating and National Highways said the road could be closed for several hours. The accident happened just before 3.30am and the road reopened at about 10.45am.

Northamptonshire Police said earlier: “Following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of today, the westbound carriageway of the A14, between junctions 13-10, is closed. We will provide an update once the road has reopened. Thank you for your patience.”

