Traffic on a major trunk road has been stopped after a crash involving “multiple lorries”.

National Highways says that there has been a major collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire, on the westbound side between Junction 11 for Finedon and Juntion 10 for Kettering.

It says that Northamptonshire Police are there, and that fire engines, ambulances and National Highways officers are en route to the scene.

