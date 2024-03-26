A14: early morning road closure on major route near Cambridge due to overturned HGV
Drivers are being warned of early morning disruption on the roads near Cambridge after an HGV overturned and landed on the central reservation.
National Highways has said that the A14 has been closed both ways within J25 (Bar Hill). Diversions are in place, and there are delays of 45 minutes westbound and 30 minutes eastbound. National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "The #A14 is closed eastbound within J25 #BarHill due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle. Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads. Lane 2 & 3 (of 3) is closed on the #A14 westbound within J25. Emergency services are in attendance."
According to the Traffic England website, there are delays of around 30 minutes in the area as a result. The incident is expected to be cleared by 9am.
