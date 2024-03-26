Drivers are being warned of early morning disruption on the roads near Cambridge after an HGV overturned and landed on the central reservation.

National Highways has said that the A14 has been closed both ways within J25 (Bar Hill). Diversions are in place, and there are delays of 45 minutes westbound and 30 minutes eastbound. National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "The #A14 is closed eastbound within J25 #BarHill due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle. Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads. Lane 2 & 3 (of 3) is closed on the #A14 westbound within J25. Emergency services are in attendance."