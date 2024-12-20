Motorists have been warned of delays of up to an hour following a collision as the Christmas rush begins.

National Highways said traffic was stopped on the A14 eastbound between J55 Copdock and J56 Wherstead due to the incident, resulting in 5 miles of congestion.

It added: “Lane 2 (of 2) is closed due to damage to the central reservation barrier. Delays of up to 60 minutes and approx 5 miles congestion on approach.”