A14 traffic chaos: Motorists face hour-long delays after crash as Christmas rush begins
Motorists have been warned of delays of up to an hour following a collision as the Christmas rush begins.
National Highways said traffic was stopped on the A14 eastbound between J55 Copdock and J56 Wherstead due to the incident, resulting in 5 miles of congestion.
It added: “Lane 2 (of 2) is closed due to damage to the central reservation barrier. Delays of up to 60 minutes and approx 5 miles congestion on approach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.