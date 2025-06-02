A carriageway in Hertfordshire has been closed after a lorry caught fire.

National Highways said a section of the A1(M) was shut in both directions between Junctions 2 and 3, causing significant disruption for drivers.

In its latest update at 11:01 AM, National Highways: East said: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #A1M northbound between J2 #Hatfield and J3 #StAlbans due to a lorry fire. @HFRS are on scene. There are currently delays of 30 mins on approach to the incident.”

Earlier this morning, National Highways confirmed a full closure was in place due to the severity of the fire: “The #A1M is now CLOSED in both directions between J2 #Hatfield and J3 #StAlbans due to a lorry fire. @HFRS continue to work at scene. There are currently delays of 30 mins on approach to the incident.”

A section of the A1(M) in Hertfordshire has been closed in both directions after a lorry caught fire between Junctions 2 and 3, causing significant disruption for drivers. | Getty

In a subsequent update, the closure was extended further: “The #A1M is now CLOSED northbound between J1 #SouthMimms and J3 #StAlbans and J3 and J2 southbound due to a lorry fire. @HFRS continue to work at scene. There are currently delays of 10 mins on approach to the incident in both directions.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.