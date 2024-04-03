A1M: Motorway closed both ways as air ambulance lands to attend to 'serious incident'
An air ambulance has landed on a motorway to attend to a “serious incident”.
Traffic was stopped both ways on the A1M between Junction 9 for Letchworth and Junction 8 for Stevenage. The incident is on the southbound side and the northbound side was stopped for the helicopter to land, although it has since been reopened as the aircraft has taken off.
National Highways says Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire roads policing officers and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue have been called out.
The southbound side is still closed and a diversion has been set up. Drivers need to follow the sold triangle symbol.
- Exit the A1(M) at J9
- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A505 eastbound
- Follow the A505 to the next roundabout circulate it completely to head back west on the A505
- Turn left on to the B197
- Remain on the B197 to J8 of the A1(M)
- At the roundabout take the second exit to re-join the A1(M) southbound
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.
