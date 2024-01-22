A collision involving a "vehicle that has left the carriageway" has led to lengthy delays on the A1(M)

A major road in Hertfordshire has been closed this morning due to a road traffic collision.

The A1(M) has been shut in both directions following an early morning crash between junction one and junction two. According to National Highways, the collision involves "a vehicle that has left the carriageway".

Delays of around 50 minutes are expected in the area, with motorist advised to follow diversion routes. Emergency services are in attendance.