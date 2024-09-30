Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorway has been closed for several hours after ‘serious’ crash.

The A1M was shut at about midnight on the northbound side between Junction 4 for Welwyn Garden City and Junction 6 for Welwyn.

It’s estimated that the road may not reopen until about 10.30am.

A diversion route has been set up, following the solid diamond symbol. Drivers have been asked to

Exit the A1(M) at Junction 4

At the roundabout take the second exit towards Wheathampstead

At the next roundabout take the first exit.

Follow the B653 towards Wheathampstead.

Turn left at the roundabout and take the fourth exit towards Welwyn at the next roundabout.

Follow the B197 to the next roundabout and take the first exit towards Welwyn.

Take the first exit towards Welwyn

At the next roundabout go directly over following Welwyn (B656).

At the next roundabout got directly over and rejoin the A1M.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or by calling 0300 123 5000.