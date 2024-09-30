Is the A1M shut? Accident closes northbound carriageway in Hertfordshire near Welwyn
A motorway has been closed for several hours after ‘serious’ crash.
The A1M was shut at about midnight on the northbound side between Junction 4 for Welwyn Garden City and Junction 6 for Welwyn.
It’s estimated that the road may not reopen until about 10.30am.
A diversion route has been set up, following the solid diamond symbol. Drivers have been asked to
- Exit the A1(M) at Junction 4
- At the roundabout take the second exit towards Wheathampstead
- At the next roundabout take the first exit.
- Follow the B653 towards Wheathampstead.
- Turn left at the roundabout and take the fourth exit towards Welwyn at the next roundabout.
- Follow the B197 to the next roundabout and take the first exit towards Welwyn.
- Take the first exit towards Welwyn
- At the next roundabout go directly over following Welwyn (B656).
- At the next roundabout got directly over and rejoin the A1M.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or by calling 0300 123 5000.
