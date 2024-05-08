Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing delays after a multi-vehicle collision on near Stevenage.

National Highways reported a collision on the A1M between junction 7 and junction 8 earlier this morning. Traffic was stopped southbound to allow for the clearing of debris from the carriageway, but lanes have since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While lanes have been released, there are still some residual delays of around 45 minutes. National Highways said in an update: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #A1M southbound between J8 and J7 near #Stevenage following a multi vehicle collision. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 45 mins remain and approx. 3 miles of congestion. Thank you for your patience.