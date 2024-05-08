A1M Stevenage: traffic stopped following collision with drivers facing delays
Drivers are facing delays after a multi-vehicle collision on near Stevenage.
National Highways reported a collision on the A1M between junction 7 and junction 8 earlier this morning. Traffic was stopped southbound to allow for the clearing of debris from the carriageway, but lanes have since reopened.
While lanes have been released, there are still some residual delays of around 45 minutes. National Highways said in an update: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #A1M southbound between J8 and J7 near #Stevenage following a multi vehicle collision. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 45 mins remain and approx. 3 miles of congestion. Thank you for your patience.
According to the Traffic England live map from National Highways, the event has been scheduled to be cleared by around 10.15am. Traffic is expected to ease through the morning once released.
