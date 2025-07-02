A motorway is closed both ways after serious crash.

The A1M in County Durham is shut from Junction 60 for Sedgefield to Junction 62 for Durham.

Diversions have been put in while emergency services work at the scene.

Northbound - the solid square diversion symbol on road signs until J61:

Exit the A1M at J60 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A689.

Follow the A689 for 2 miles until its junction with the A177. At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A177.

Travel north on the A177 for 5 miles until the next roundabout, then take the 1st exit to continue on the A177.

At the next two roundabouts, take the 2nd exit onto the A688.

At the next roundabout, take the 3rd exit to continue on the A688.

At this stage road users are advised to follow local routes to rejoin the A1(M).

Southbound - a diversion route using local routes has been implemented on the A1(M) south between J62 and J61. After that drivers should follow the solid circle symbol on road signs from J61:

Leaving the A1M southbound at J61, travel to the end of the slip road. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A688.

At the next two roundabouts, take the 1st exit to stay on the A688.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to join the A177.

At the next roundabout, take the 2nd exit to remain on the A177.

Continue on the A177 for approximately 5 miles for the Sands Hall Roundabout

At the Sands Hall Roundabout take the 3rd exit on to the A689.

Travel along the A689 for approximately 2 miles to reach the A1M J60 interchange.

At the interchange, take the 1st exit to re-join the A1M southbound.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com and by calling 0300 123 5000.