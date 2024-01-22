A1(M) traffic update: Motorway reopens in both directions after early morning crash
Both directions of A1(M) have now reopened following an early morning collision
A major road in Hertfordshire has reopened following an early morning road traffic collision. The A1(M) was shut in both directions following the crash between junction one in South Mimms and junction two in Welham Green. According to National Highways, the collision involved "a vehicle that has left the carriageway", causing around 50-minute delays in the area.
In an update posted at 2pm, Hertfordshire Police said: "Both directions of the A1(M) between Junction 1 (#SouthMimms) and Junction 2 (#WelhamGreen) have now reopened. Thank you for your patience."
