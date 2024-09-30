A2 accident Dartford: Five miles of queues after rush-hour crash
A rush-hour crash is causing hold-ups from drivers.
Two lanes are closed on the London-bound A2 in between the B255 at Dartford and the junction with the M25.
National Highways says there is about five miles of congestion which is adding about 45 minutes to normal journey times
