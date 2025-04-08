Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A collision involving a motorbike has seen two lanes of a busy road closed.

The closure is on the A2 in Kent westbound between Junction 2 for the M25 and the A2018 Dartford and Bexley junction.

Paramedics are at the scene, says National Highways.

As they are on the London-bound side, the lane closures have caused delays of about an hour and four miles of queues.