A21: Traffic stopped near Tornbridge due to police-led incident as motorists warned of delays
Motorists have been warned of delays after a police-led incident on the A21.
National Highways said the block on the road is now in both directions between the A26 Tonbridge and the A225 west Sevenoaks Weald following the incident.
The traffic service said on X: “Please be patient we'll get you moving again as soon as we can.”
