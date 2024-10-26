A21: Traffic stopped near Tornbridge due to police-led incident as motorists warned of delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

26th Oct 2024, 9:14am
Motorists have been warned of delays after a police-led incident on the A21.

National Highways said the block on the road is now in both directions between the A26 Tonbridge and the A225 west Sevenoaks Weald following the incident.

The traffic service said on X: “Please be patient we'll get you moving again as soon as we can.”

