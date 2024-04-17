A23 closure: Carriageway in West Sussex closed after car fire and spillage near Warninglid
A major road in West Sussex has been closed after a car fire and spillage. National Highways said the A23 in West Sussex is closed southbound between the M23 Junction 11 and the B2115 in Warninglid following the incident.
The traffic service said the road surface is currently being assessed for damage caused by the spillage which has gone across all three lanes.
Road users are currently being diverted to the M23 at Junction 11 onto the A264 towards the A24 junction. For more information on the diversion route, please visit the National Highways website.
