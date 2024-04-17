Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in West Sussex has been closed after a car fire and spillage. National Highways said the A23 in West Sussex is closed southbound between the M23 Junction 11 and the B2115 in Warninglid following the incident.

The traffic service said the road surface is currently being assessed for damage caused by the spillage which has gone across all three lanes.

