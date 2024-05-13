A23: Delays after multi-vehicle crash on busy Sussex road near Handcross as police on scene
A major road in Sussex has been closed following a six-vehicle collision. National Highways said the third lane remains closed on the A23 southbound within the B2110 junction at Handcross due to the incident.
The traffic service said Sussex Roads Policing and National Highways traffic officers are on scene. It said on X: “ Lane 3 (of 3) remains closed with recovery en route. National Highways #TrafficOfficers have arrived to assist @SussexRoadsPol. Delays of 10 minutes and approx. 1 mile of congestion on approach.”
